FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning Monday & Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - We broke a record for the hottest it has...
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - We broke a record for the hottest it has been all year at 111 degrees F. In fact, it’s the hottest temperature we have seen since June 16th of last year! However, the heat doesn’t end there with temperatures a degree or two warmer tomorrow and temperatures around 110 for Tuesday. This has prompted an “Excessive Heat Warning” for Tomorrow and Tuesday. We’ll see a slight “cool-down” later in the week with temperatures in the 105-108 range. Winds will kick up on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm in extreme Southeastern portions of the state on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
By John Macaluso
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:05 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
