FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The hottest weather of the year (so far) arrives today, with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect from 11 AM Monday to 8 PM Tuesday. Highs stay several degrees above normal through the week due to a ridge of high pressure to our southeast. We’ll see a slight uptick in moisture for the first half of the week, increasing our dew points and bringing Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties a chance for isolated (dry) thunderstorms.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 112°. Excessive Heat Warning in effect.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 110°. Excessive Heat Warning in effect.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 108°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 106°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 106°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 108°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 109°.

