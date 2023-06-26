Gov. Hobbs signs executive order that protects people seeking abortions

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order Friday to protect people seeking abortions from being prosecuted by counties or states.

Saturday, June 24, was the one-year anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Abortion continues to be a heated subject for many and Hobbs’ new executive order may fan those flames.

For some, it’s a sigh of relief.

“It’s definitely going to make access to abortion care a little less risky for people in Arizona,” said Lara Ruggles, the YWCA of Southern Arizona’s director of development and marketing. “I think that that’s important for a whole host of reasons.”

Others believe it’s a step in the wrong direction.

“Abortion is both a tragedy for the mother and the unborn child,” said Cathi Herrod, the president of the Center for Arizona Policy . “Abortion takes the lives of unborn children and abortion hurts women.”

Hobbs’ executive order centralizes all abortion-related prosecutions under the Attorney General instead of county attorneys.

It also prevents state agencies from assisting any investigations related to reproductive healthcare that would be legal in Arizona, requires the state to decline extradition requests from other states seeking to prosecute those seeking abortion and establishes the Governor’s Advisory Council on Protecting Reproductive Freedom.

“A better step would have been to work toward common ground solutions to help pregnant women,” Herrod said. “Instead, Governor Hobbs has issued an executive order that exceeds her authority.”

Hobbs said she made the decision to prevent “extreme and out-of-touch politicians to get in the way of fundamental rights of Arizonans.”

“It feels necessary,” Ruggles said. “It feels like it was maybe one of the only ways forward to get this done at the moment.”

The executive order proceeds Hobbs’ push for the Arizona Right to Contraception Act .

Officials say they plan to file that bill in the next legislative session.

House Speaker Ben Toma said his staff is reviewing Hobbs’ executive order to determine its legality.

