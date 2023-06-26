Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Hiking in the Arizona heat? Here are the body symptoms to watch out for

The city shut down some hiking trails last summer on days the National Weather Service issued...
The city shut down some hiking trails last summer on days the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As Monday marks the First Alert Weather Day of the season, Arizona’s Family spoke to the Phoenix Fire Department about how people, particularly hikers, can stay safe while outside.

Capt. Scott Douglas says when we reach these high triple-digit temperatures, they see an increase in mountain rescues and 911 calls. Therefore, people need to be prepared and to know their limits. Before you head out the door, drink water, eat a snack, wear the right clothes, and use sunscreen.

These temperatures can be deadly, so firefighters train year-round for emergencies and are prepared to tackle them today. They also urge people to use good judgment to stay safe as the summer wears on. So what are some heat-related illnesses to be mindful of? Heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Signs to watch out for

Heat Stroke:

  • High body temperature (103°F or higher)
  • Hot, red, dry, or damp skin
  • Fast, strong pulse
  • Headache
  • Dizziness
  • Nausea
  • Confusion
  • Losing consciousness (passing out)

What to do if you need help? You need to call 911 right away as heat stroke is considered a medical emergency. While crews arrive, move to a cooler place and help lower the person’s temperature with cool clothes or a cool bath, and do not give the person anything to drink until paramedics arrive.

Heat Exhaustion:

  • Heavy sweating
  • Cold, pale, and clammy skin
  • Fast, weak pulse
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Muscle cramps
  • Tiredness or weakness
  • Dizziness
  • Headache
  • Fainting (passing out)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shots fired at Tucson apartment complex
Elderly woman killed in hit-and-run crash near Mission, Irvington
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday,...
Woman killed, man seriously injured in dog attack in southern Arizona
Josue Andre Larios is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal pedestrian...
Man facing manslaughter charge after pedestrian killed in crash near First, Prince
A fire at a mulch storage facility near Sierra Vista led to the closure of SR 90 in the area.
WATCH: Fire Tornado spotted near Sierra Vista during blaze at compost facility

Latest News

13 NEWS LOGO
WATCH NOW: Excessive heat warning in effect for today
NOON NOTEBOOK: Several local events for Tucson Juneteenth Festival
Noon Notebook: The Good Feet Store
Noon Notebook: The Good Feet Store
Noon Notebook: SAHBA Home & Patio Show
Noon Notebook: SAHBA Home & Patio Show
KOLD Noon Notebook: GAP Ministries
KOLD Noon Notebook: GAP Ministries