Local air conditioning companies seeing more summer repair calls

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Rising temperatures are coming as local companies see an increase in air conditioning repair calls.

“It’s been a little bit slower than normal, for the past couple weeks just because we’ve had a cooler summer. But now that the forecast is around 110, definitely summer’s here and the phone is ringing. So, our schedules are filling up pretty quick,” said Ron Arenas, owner of Picture Rocks Cooling, Heating and Plumbing.

Arenas said the high temperatures can be a problem for many people’s AC systems.

“Just the higher temps alone will put a high strain on the unit, it’s going to work harder, and it’s also going to run longer throughout the day,” said Arenas.

Local companies said the lack of preparation before summer can lead to many problems. They recommend getting your system checked before it is too late.

“The best recommendation is get the system checked to make sure it’s running clean and the components are running to manufacturer’s specifics, that’s the best you could do to it,” said Isailan Moreno, a technician with Temperature Control.

However, the lack of preparation is not the only thing that can lead to problems.

“One of the biggest things that we see is people not changing their air filters. During the summer, anytime that you’re running your AC, you should change your air filter every month, once every 30 days,” said Arenas.

And as temperatures continue to rise, there are several warning signs people need to know.

“If there’s strange noises that you haven’t heard before from your air conditioner, either while it’s running or maybe on startup or shutdown,” said Arenas. “Also, if you notice that the air flow isn’t quite the same, maybe you have a dirty filter, and that air just isn’t getting through, or it just can’t keep up during the day, during the hot period of the day.”

These local companies also want to remind people to leave your system running at a higher temperature instead of turning it off when you are not home.

“It’s better to have it running within like two or three degrees, that way the units constantly running and using less electricity because the most electrical pull a unit has is when a unit turns on and off, depending on the type of unit you have gotten,” said Moreno.

Arenas also wants to remind people that if your system does break down, make sure to call a licensed contractor.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.