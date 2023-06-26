Advertise
New skin cancer tool could streamline treatment

11 News spoke with a dermatologist who said skin cancer can happen to anybody.
11 News spoke with a dermatologist who said skin cancer can happen to anybody.
By John Macaluso
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer, with Arizona having one of the highest rates in the world. Because of that, The University of Arizona is working on a tool that could help doctors streamline skin cancer treatment.

The Patient Registry, Imaging Database and Tissue Bank, or PRIT, combines three different databases. It will give doctors access to pictures, patient information, bio-specimens, and more, all in one place.

“We have identified certain gaps that we’re hoping to close with PRIT,” said Dr. Clara Curiel, Co-Director of University of Arizona’s Skin Cancer Institute.

Right now, it takes a lot of work to identify skin cancer.

“You need to perform multiple skin biopsies,” said Dr. Curiel. “Anywhere between 3 to 15 to 20, depending on the provider, to be able to get one diagnosis. So if you think about it, you’re performing over 25, 30 million biopsies a year and most of them are not necessary.”

PRIT will give doctors more information to potentially prevent some of those unnecessary biopsies, which would make them less invasive and cheaper for the patient.

“Doing a biopsy is an expense,” said Dr. Curiel. “Processing the biopsies is an expense and if you can really develop technologies that are not only more accurate, but cost effective, that is a responsibility of the system.”

With PRIT, doctors will be able to look at a photo of a lesion, pull up patient info, and identify skin tissue linked to that specific lesion even though all three are stored on their own, independent systems.

“They now have a view into historical data in a consistent way,” said Nirav Merchant, Director of the Data Science Institute. “You can imagine, if you were seen ten years ago as a patient, the questions asked of you are different than they are today. So when we roll things out to more clinics, to more countries, to more participants, we are able to synthesize that information together in a much more meaningful manner.”

The tool is still in testing and the university has about 200 participants right now. They’re hoping to have it in the hands of doctors within the next couple years.

You can learn more about PRIT here.

