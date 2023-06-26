Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Prosecutors seeking death penalty against man accused of slaying of 4 University of Idaho students

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Nov....
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Nov. 2022, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court, on Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. An Idaho judge has denied a request from more than two dozen news organizations to lift a gag order in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. The judge did, however, significantly narrow the gag order in response to the news organizations’ concerns. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and REBECCA BOONE
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:51 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say they are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths at a rental house near the Moscow, Idaho, university campus last November. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed the notice of his intent to seek the death penalty in court on Monday.

A not-guilty plea was entered in the case on Kohberger’s behalf earlier this year. A hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.

Police released few details about the investigation until after Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania early Dec. 30, 2022. Court documents detailed how police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video that they say links Kohberger to the slayings.

Investigators said traces of DNA found on a knife sheath inside the home where the students were killed matches Kohberger, and that a cellphone belonging to Kohberger was near the victims’ home on a dozen occasions before the killings. A white sedan allegedly matching one owned by Kohberger was caught on surveillance footage repeatedly cruising past the rental home around the time of the killings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shots fired at Tucson apartment complex
Elderly woman killed in hit-and-run crash near Mission, Irvington
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday,...
Woman killed, man seriously injured in dog attack in southern Arizona
Josue Andre Larios is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal pedestrian...
Man facing manslaughter charge after pedestrian killed in crash near First, Prince
A fire at a mulch storage facility near Sierra Vista led to the closure of SR 90 in the area.
WATCH: Fire Tornado spotted near Sierra Vista during blaze at compost facility

Latest News

'That could've been us': Father, son turned down spots on doomed Titan trip due to safety concerns
A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
18-year-old Francisco Sillik
Suspect arrested in homicide investigation
13 NEWS LOGO
WATCH NOW: streaming