Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Search underway for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

Rescue crews are searching for a man who went underwater and didn't resurface late Monday...
Rescue crews are searching for a man who went underwater and didn't resurface late Monday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Rescue crews are searching for a swimmer who went missing at Lake Pleasant Regional Park late Monday morning.

Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies and Peoria Fire-Medical crews were dispatched to the Sunset Ridge area of the lake just after 11:30 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing a man go underwater and not resurface. Multiple first responders are now on scene searching the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shots fired at Tucson apartment complex
Elderly woman killed in hit-and-run crash near Mission, Irvington
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday,...
Woman killed, man seriously injured in dog attack in southern Arizona
Josue Andre Larios is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal pedestrian...
Man facing manslaughter charge after pedestrian killed in crash near First, Prince
A fire at a mulch storage facility near Sierra Vista led to the closure of SR 90 in the area.
WATCH: Fire Tornado spotted near Sierra Vista during blaze at compost facility

Latest News

13 NEWS LOGO
WATCH NOW: Excessive heat warning in effect for today
The city shut down some hiking trails last summer on days the National Weather Service issued...
Hiking in the Arizona heat? Here are the body symptoms to watch out for
All pets can be susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, given the recent temperatures...
Don’t wait to take your pets outside, warning signs your animal might be overheating
Don’t wait to take your pets outside, warning signs your animal might be overheating
Don’t wait to take your pets outside, warning signs your animal might be overheating