Broken air conditioning, sweltering heat. What are renters’ rights?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Because of Arizona’s dangerous summer heat, state law requires landlords to keep cooling units on the property working. But that’s not as simple as it sounds. The law says landlords must provide “reasonable air conditioning or cooling where such units are already installed and offered on the property” and if it’s in your lease.

An attorney with Southern Arizona Legal Aid, a non-profit, free legal service for low income people and families, helped us clear up the confusion.

“If you go to a restaurant and you order a soda, they don’t bring you the soda, you don’t pay for the soda. No one would do that. Turns out with rent, you don’t have that choice. You have to pay your rent,” said attorney Alan Solot. “Do not withhold your rent because you’re not getting what you’ve agreed to get.”

Solot said, if your lease specifies you get access to air conditioning and you’re not getting it, put that in writing immediately and send the notice certified to your landlord.

If nothing’s fixed after 10 days, you can hire your own licensed contractor to do the work - but can only be reimbursed for up to half your month’s rent. Notify your landlord about the work and be sure to keep your receipts.

And, if you choose to leave, say, go to a hotel, the landlord only has to reimburse you for 25% over your normal rental rate. So, if your rent breaks down to $40 a day, you could only get $50 a night and the rest is out of pocket.

Tucson has its own ordinance that says air conditioners must be capable of maintaining a temp at or below 82 degrees. That’s 86 for swamp coolers.

