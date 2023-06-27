Car upkeep essential amid hot temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Hot temperatures are back and could pose a challenge to your vehicle and local mechanics suggest getting it looked at now before it’s too late.

Mechanics at Aaron’s Affordable Auto Repair suggest looking at your vehicle’s fluids first.

“Generally they’ll have a fluid leak,” said Aaron Archuleta, owner of Aaron’s Affordable Auto Repair. “Customers don’t know about it and then, when you go to take off, cars will start running hot. If a car passes about 240 degrees, it’s going to leave you on the side of the road.”

Keeping your car as cool as you can is imperative. To do that, you’ve got to make sure your fluid levels are where they need to be.

“Checking our oil, checking our coolant, transmission fluid also needs to stay at a certain temperature,” said Archuleta. “All of those things really play a big role in how your car stays on the road.”

He also says when it’s 100 degrees outside, cars typically run at about 220 degrees. With low fluids, your car won’t cool properly and could overheat.

Another important part to keep in mind is your tires.

“Our highways are made of blacktop. Black absorbs that heat, so our roads are running really hot and if our tires are old or dry rotted, they can definitely take a hit on the hot roads out there,” added Archuleta.

They say the average life of a tire in Arizona is five years and suggest checking your tire pressure and tread consistently.

Despite the importance of fluids and tires, Aaron’s Affordable Auto repair sees says air conditioning is their most common repair. They recommend getting it looked at as soon as you can if it starts to feel warm.

These are all things you can check for yourself, but if you have any questions, or find any issues, take your car to a mechanic.

You can learn more about Aaron’s Affordable Auto Repair here.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.