Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Costco is cracking down on membership sharing

If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.(Hyun Fumio)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Costco is reminding shoppers that it’s a members-only club.

Taking the hint from Netflix, Costco is cutting down on membership sharing.

If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.

Employees will be stationed at self-checkout lines to check member ID cards.

Costco said non-members shouldn’t get the same benefits as card holders, and membership fees play a big role in the company being able to offer low prices.

Netflix started the trend by stopping password sharing for people who don’t share a roof.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Augustine Zeferino Alvarez
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary
18-year-old Francisco Sillik
Suspect arrested in homicide investigation
A New Hampshire woman who worked at a Massachusetts day care center is accused of sending the...
Day care center worker, former lawmaker face charges related to nude photos of children
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday,...
Woman killed, man seriously injured in dog attack in southern Arizona

Latest News

Craig Curran, who made the trip to the Titanic less than a month before the submersible...
Recent Titan sub passenger says he would go on trip to Titanic again despite implosion
Joseph Zieler was attending his sentencing on Monday when he was caught on camera elbowing his...
WATCH: Convicted killer elbows lawyer in face during sentencing hearing
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
All criminal charges have been dropped against a Chicago woman and her 14-year-old son. (WLS,...
Chicago mother sues city after murder charges were dropped against her and her son
Recent Titan sub passenger says he would go on trip to Titanic again despite implosion