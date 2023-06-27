FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 8 PM Tuesday from Tucson eastward (below 6,000 feet in elevation). We’re also tracking a Red Flag Warning for Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise Counties from 11 AM to 8 PM Tuesday.

Highs will run several degrees above normal through the week due to a ridge of high pressure to our southeast. We’ll see a slight uptick in moisture for the first half of the week, increasing our dew points and bringing Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties a chance for isolated (mainly dry) thunderstorms. Wednesday looks to bring the best chance for isolated storms east and southeast of Tucson.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 109°. Excessive Heat Warning in effect.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 107°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 106°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 106°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 107°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 109°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 107°.

