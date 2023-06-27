The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s becoming more clear what Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson will look like now that it’s apparent the A-10 mission is being mothballed.

The Air Force has been trying to mothball the affectionately named “Warthog” for decades and probably would have by now if not for the 9/11 attacks in 2001, which showed there was still a need for the superior ground warfare protection it provided.

But now that it’s being shelved for the next five years, questions have been asked and maybe answered about the future of the facility, which is Tucson’s third biggest economic driver.

It seems the Air Force has settled on D-M becoming the Western wing of its Special Operations Power Projection.

The soldiers who train here “will be proficient in operating under difficult conditions with stealth, speed and teamwork in areas such as counter terrorism”.

The future of warfare will be good for the future of Davis Monthan.

“The Tucson community wouldn’t be the same without the Davis Monthan Air Force Base,” said Jay Bickley, the President of the DM 50, an organization of business leaders formed in 1986 in an effort to protect DM from closure. “They are truly enjoined.”

The Air Force has shuttered 350 bases since it began consolidation efforts in 1988, but Tucson has been spared even though the AF has been trying to get rid of the A-10 mission for decades.

For Tucson, it’s an economics thing.

“The last economic study that was done by Davis Monthan brings in about $2.6 billion annually to the Tucson community,” Bickley added. “With about 46,000 personnel at Davis Monthan.”

A major factor why Tucson has been spared during five rounds of closures since 1988 is the relationship between the base and the community.

“The support in the Tucson community for Davis Monthan has been unmatched,” he said. “The support and the love of the people of Tucson show the base and the people who live and work on the base every day, it’s just unbelievable.”

But D-M does have its opposition, especially those who are bothered by the noise factor and their opposition to the F-35. It’s a loud aircraft that might be stationed here in the future, but that seems unlikely.

Senator Mark Kelly, who serves on the Armed Services Committee, confirms DM may become the West Coast wing of the Air Forces’ special operations.

“They haven’t given us any details on the specific assets but basically being along the same lines of the rescue type assets that are here now, C-130′s, helicopters, HH 60′s, those types of assets,” Bickley said.

But the A-10, the one Air Force asset which has become the pride of Tucson and much beloved here, will be taken out of service over the next five years, despite the efforts to save it. The Air Force says it is not conducive to future warfare, so it’s time to say, ‘Thanks for your service.’

“We’re not focused on any one asset,” Bickley said. “From a D-M 50 standpoint, we’re focused on future missions and flying missions for Davis Monthan and supporting the airmen that are there.”

