Gov. Hobbs signs 2 executive orders protecting LGBTQ health rights in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed two executive orders Tuesday that, she says, will protect the health rights of LGBTQ+ Arizonans. The first order mandates that state employee healthcare plans cover gender-affirming surgery. The second order bans state agencies from funding, promoting, or supporting conversation therapy for LGBTQ youth.

Gov. Hobbs says the executive orders will end the unjust practices against the LBGTQ+ community in Arizona.

“Our LGBTQ+ community should never have to face hate and discrimination, and I will do everything in my power to fight for full equality,” said Hobbs, who signed the orders during a press conference held at one-n-ten, a Phoenix-based nonprofit organization that provides a safe space for the LGBTQ youth in Arizona.

The first order lifted the ban on the health insurance offered to Arizona state employees that previously prohibited coverage of gender-affirming healthcare to state employees. The order guarantees employees access to gender-affirming care such as services, supplies, and prescriptions like hormone therapy. It also prohibits state agencies from assisting with other state investigations relating to gender-affirming healthcare.

“Transgender and gender non-conforming state employees are dedicated public servants and deserve equal coverage, just like everyone else,” said Hobbs. “It is unacceptable that they should ever be excluded from receiving medically-necessary care just because of who they are.”

Hobbs said gender-affirming care is lifesaving for many people, whether it’s surgery, mental health services, or prescriptions. “These services allow these individuals to lead healthy lives not only as public servants but as Arizonans, and that is better for all of us,” said Hobbs. The order also establishes Arizona as a safe haven for members of the transgender community and health care providers who offer them the vital services on which they depend.

The second executive order restricts conversion therapy and allows state agencies to implement policies protecting LGBTQ+ minors from its adverse effects.

“The state is leading by example on this issue, and we will continue working until Arizona is a place where every individual can participate equally in our economy and our workforce without fear of discrimination or exclusion,” said Hobbs.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona said they applauded Gov. Hobbs’ Executive Orders and sent this statement:

“The LGTBQ+ community has faced some of the most egregious and devastating attacks across the country this legislative session. And at Planned Parenthood Arizona, we know that gender-affirming care is critical to the health, safety, and survival of our trans and non-binary community. Lawmakers across the country have chosen to disregard medical experts and attack medically-necessary health care, and we applaud Governor Hobbs for her commitment to ensuring Arizonans have access to gender-affirming care and protecting all LGBTQ+ Americans who are forced to cross state lines to receive care. There is always more work to do, but with today’s Executive Order, Arizonans and Americans know that they can depend on Arizona health care professionals to provide the critical health care under attack in states nationwide.”

The Center for Arizona Policy released this statement on Hobbs’ new executive orders calling it a ‘power grab’:

Governor Katie Hobbs should have run for the Arizona Legislature again if she wanted to make law. Arizona lawmakers who represent Arizonans from throughout the state arc tasked with passing new laws, not the Governor. This power grab is not only partisan, but it is unwise and dangerous. What she calls 'conversion therapy" amounts to basic counseling for those struggling with their gender. It is likely unconstitutional to tell therapists what they can say and citizens what therapy they can seek. It is also unconscionable to block coverage for counseling and health services sought by state employees and their dependents. Hobbs also appears to be encouraging irreversible and experimental sex- change surgeries and drug therapies at a time when European countries are increasingly pulling back because of the damage done to so many. We also continue to see more and more people detransition after regretting the permanent effects of such drug therapies and surgeries. We arc closely reviewing the terms of the executive order and researching Arizona statutes and ease law.

