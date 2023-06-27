How firefighters beat the heat in the summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -As Tucson is set to see triple digits all week, this extreme heat can be hard on local fire departments as they work to protect the community.

“It’s obviously adds a lot of constraints to us. It’s a challenging thing to go against it as the environment we live in. So, we try to train as much as we can for this,” said Jeremy North, Health and Safety Captain with Golder Ranch Fire District.

North said the extreme heat could place limitations on them. Once it reaches a certain temperature, they do not train outside.

“We do have limitations and restrictions with regards to the heat in training. Anything over 105 degrees, we do not allow our guys to train outside unless absolutely necessary,” said North.

They will instead have classes indoors focusing on emergency medical services and other topics. And if they have to conduct drills, they will be done in the morning.

Many stations also ensure their crews are properly prepared before and during their shifts in the summer.

“We always encourage that they come to work hydrated,” said Jay Karlick, assistant fire chief with Rural Metro. “If they have anything to do in the outdoors, we tell them to make sure they get it done in the morning before it gets too hot. Then during the day, we’d like to keep them inside as much as possible to keep them cool and hydrated.”

North added that they also ask crews to limit their coffee and energy drink intake before working. While Eddie Croy, captain with Northwest Fire District, said they also stress eating well, getting plenty of rest, and staying in shape.

Karlick also said that if they are called to a fire wearing the proper equipment is essential to staying safe in the heat.

“We make sure that our folks are wearing the proper gear for each call so that they don’t overheat. We don’t want them wearing structural gear when they’re fighting a brush fire. It just helps with the workload or the physical stress,” said Karlick.

The stations also focus on recovery periods to rest and rehydrate. Croy said the general timeframe during a structural fire before switching out a firefighter is between 20 to 30 minutes.

The Northwest Fire District uses its rehab unit to help crews and the community during the winter and summer. Their rehab truck is stocked with ice chests full of water and Gatorade and snacks.

“The main thing that makes it special is that it is has a compartment in the back for people to sit in. There are plastic bench seats in the back that can hold about 20 people to cool people off,” said Eddie Croy, captain with Northwest Fire District.

This is great for residents in their district to cool off during a structural fire or a car accident while waiting for someone to pick them up. But it is just as important for crews.

“Once they have been fighting a fire for a little bit, they can sit in the rehab truck and cool off and either get ready to go home, or they can get ready to go back and fight some more fire,” said Croy.

Rural Metro and Golder Ranch Fire also have their version of a rehab unit.

Karlick said they always dispatch a rehab ambulance to monitor firefighters’ vital signs. They also have an inflatable rehabilitation tent where they set up cooling misters. North said they also have a unit that is always in service, complete with cooling chairs, water, and ice.

All these stations also keep ice chests on the trucks to help keep their crews hydrated when out on a call.

