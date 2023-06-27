Advertise
New wildfire in the Santa Rita Mountains

A new wildfire called Gardner 2 is burning on the southeast side of the Santa Rita mountains in Gardner Canyon, ten miles from Sonoita, on June 26.
A new wildfire called Gardner 2 is burning on the southeast side of the Santa Rita mountains in Gardner Canyon, ten miles from Sonoita, on June 26.(Coronado National Forest)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:46 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A new wildfire called Gardner 2 is burning on the southeast side of the Santa Rita mountains in Gardner Canyon, ten miles from Sonoita, on June 26.

The Gardner 2 Fire is about 30 acres.

According to the Coronado National Forest, tanker crews have dropped retardant around two-thirds of the front and three shot crews with three engines will be on the scene through the night, attempting to get around the fire.

Crews said light winds were blowing back on the fire in the area. Additional crews have been ordered to arrive in the morning for coverage if needed and an air attack is scheduled to resume at 7:00 a.m., according to the Coronado National Forest.

