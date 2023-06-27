Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

‘This is your mom?’: Pink stunned as fan appears to throw human ashes on stage

Singer Pink responds to a fan throwing what appears to be human ashes onto the stage. (Source: @cashewnutter/POP NATION/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:04 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (Gray News/TMX) - A fan apparently threw their mother’s ashes on stage during one of Pink’s recent concert performances.

A video shared by a TikTok user over the weekend shows the Grammy-winning singer picking up a bag during her Summer Carnival Tour stop in London.

The pop star can be heard asking a fan in the crowd, “This is your mom?” Their answer was apparently yes with the singer responding, “I don’t know how to feel about this.”

Pink then continued her performance of “Just Like a Pill.”

After her summer tour, the 43-year-old singer said she plans to tour again in the fall to support her upcoming album “Trustfall.” That album is slated to be released in February 2024.

Pink’s Summer Carnival Tour ends Oct. 9 in Phoenix with her fall tour scheduled to start Oct. 12 in Sacramento, California.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

19-year-old Augustine Zeferino Alvarez
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear.
The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Suspect arrested in killing of couple celebrating their 50th anniversary
18-year-old Francisco Sillik
Suspect arrested in homicide investigation
City of Tucson opens cooling centers during summer.
City of Tucson opens cooling centers during summer

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Trump and DeSantis trade barbs while staging dueling New Hampshire campaign events
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777...
US sending $500 million in weapons, military aid to Ukraine
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. C...
Meta launches more parental supervision tools for Instagram. Is it enough?
Wildfire burning near Ft. Huachuca
UPDATE: Wildfire burning near Ft. Huachuca grows to 1,000 acres
Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid