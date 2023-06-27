WATCH: Troopers use grappler police bumper to safely stop street racing suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers and fellow Street Racing Task Force partners responded to reports of vehicles involved in intersection takeovers throughout the Valley on Saturday, June 10.

During an incident at an intersection in Mesa, one of the involved drivers hit a pedestrian participant and fled the scene.

With assistance from task force partners – including the City of Mesa Police Department, Phoenix Police Department and Tempe Police Department – the suspect vehicle was located and an AZDPS sergeant successfully deployed the Grappler Police Bumper, netting one of the vehicle’s rear tires and bringing it to a safe stop.

DPS said the driver and passenger, both 17-year-old males, were detained and cited for street racing and the vehicle was impounded.

Street racing and intersection takeovers pose a significant disruption for other motorists and endanger the lives of participants, pedestrians, and everyone on the road/

According to DPS, anyone caught engaging in street racing may face penalties, including a 20-day vehicle impound, fines, community restitution, and the possibility of jail time for second and subsequent offenses.

DPS would like to thank our partner agencies for their continued efforts and support, which are critical in deterring and stopping this criminal activity.

