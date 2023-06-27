Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

WATCH: Troopers use grappler police bumper to safely stop street racing suspects

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers and fellow Street Racing Task Force partners responded to reports of vehicles involved in intersection takeovers throughout the Valley on Saturday, June 10.

During an incident at an intersection in Mesa, one of the involved drivers hit a pedestrian participant and fled the scene.

With assistance from task force partners – including the City of Mesa Police Department, Phoenix Police Department and Tempe Police Department – the suspect vehicle was located and an AZDPS sergeant successfully deployed the Grappler Police Bumper, netting one of the vehicle’s rear tires and bringing it to a safe stop.

DPS said the driver and passenger, both 17-year-old males, were detained and cited for street racing and the vehicle was impounded.

Street racing and intersection takeovers pose a significant disruption for other motorists and endanger the lives of participants, pedestrians, and everyone on the road/

According to DPS, anyone caught engaging in street racing may face penalties, including a 20-day vehicle impound, fines, community restitution, and the possibility of jail time for second and subsequent offenses.

DPS would like to thank our partner agencies for their continued efforts and support, which are critical in deterring and stopping this criminal activity.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Augustine Zeferino Alvarez
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Elderly woman killed in hit-and-run crash near Mission, Irvington
A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a dog attack in Sierra Vista on Friday,...
Woman killed, man seriously injured in dog attack in southern Arizona
Josue Andre Larios is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal pedestrian...
Man facing manslaughter charge after pedestrian killed in crash near First, Prince
A fire at a mulch storage facility near Sierra Vista led to the closure of SR 90 in the area.
WATCH: Fire Tornado spotted near Sierra Vista during blaze at compost facility

Latest News

Troopers use grappler police bumper to safely stop street racing suspects
Troopers use grappler police bumper to safely stop street racing suspects
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer, with Arizona having one of the highest rates in...
New skin cancer tool could streamline treatment
19-year-old Augustine Zeferino Alvarez
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
City awarded federal grant for CNG buses to reduce carbon emissions
City awarded federal grant for CNG buses to reduce carbon emissions