Wildfire burning near Ft. Huachuca

Wildfire burning near Ft. Huachuca
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Fire crews are responding to a wildfire near Fort Huachuca.

The West Hemp Fire has burned at least 500 acres and is burning near Canelo Road and Western Hemp Road.

The Forest Service is providing air support to the firefighting effort.

Ft. Huachuca says the west gate is closed and a shelter-in-place has been issued for Black Tower.

