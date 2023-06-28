Advertise
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal

Firefighters call the crash a freak accident after a pet dog stepped on the vehicle's gas pedal. (WSAZ, KERMIT VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Willard Ferguson and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:45 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CRUM, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old boy who died in a side-by-side crash that firefighters in West Virginia call a freak accident involving a pet dog.

Firefighters say the 11-year-old boy and his 12-year-old brother had been visiting family in the Crum area for a few days. They had been getting ready to go home when the 11-year-old said he wanted to go on one more ride on a side-by-side vehicle, according to Wayne Williamson, assistant chief of the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department.

Williamson says the brothers were riding the side-by-side a little after 2:30 p.m. Monday with the family dog. It was being driven by the 18-year-old boyfriend of their cousin, WSAZ reports.

“All the kids that was in the side-by-side are great kids,” Williamson said.

Williamson says he was told the dog jumped down onto the floorboard and stepped on the gas pedal. The side-by-side then went off the road and over an embankment.

“Who would have ever thought a house dog would jump down in the floorboard of a side-by-side and do that?” he said.

Williamson says a woman and teenage girl, who is a cousin of the victim, were riding an all-terrain vehicle ahead of the boys when the crash happened. There’s no cell service in the area, but they went to their nearby home to call 911.

When emergency responders arrived, the 11-year-old was dead. The 12-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“It’s just heartbreaking for everybody,” Williamson said. “Everybody involved needs all the prayers they can get.”

He says the dog suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

