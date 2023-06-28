Advertise
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners on April 25, 2023, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:38 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(CNN) – For the Fourth of July holiday weekend, you could get some beer for almost free.

Bud Light is offering a rebate of up to $15 on a 15-pack of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select, or Budweiser Select 55.

That could amount to practically free beer in areas where a 15-pack sells for less than $15.

The offer is good on purchases made between June 15 and July 8.

It comes as the brand continues to battle boycotts and declining sales after it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

To claim your rebate, visit Bud Light’s website here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

