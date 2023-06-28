FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Storms possible in Cochise County today

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As a ridge of high pressure shifts eastward, we’ll shave off a degree of heat each day through Friday – though temperatures will remain above normal. Moisture peaks today, bringing areas east of Tucson (mainly Cochise County) a chance for spotty thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and lightning will be the primary threats, with some pockets of heavy rain possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 107°. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 106°. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 105°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 107°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 110°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 109°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 108°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.