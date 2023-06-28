Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate

FILE - Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly...
FILE - Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. Teigen and Legend have welcomed baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate on June 19.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Welcome Wren Alexander Stephens, the fourth child of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

The baby was born June 19 via surrogate. The couple announced his arrival Wednesday on Instagram.

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” they wrote of their surrogate. “And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you.”

Teigen, the “Cravings” cookbook author, and Legend, the EGOT winner, added: “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full.”

The 37-year-old Teigen gave birth Jan. 13 to a girl, Esti. She and Legend, 44, have two older children, 7-year-old Luna and 5-year-old Miles. She got the chance to be pregnant for a time alongside their surrogate, describing the joy of getting to know her.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Teigen said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear.
The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear
UPDATE: Wildfire burning near Ft. Huachuca grows to 1,000 acres
UPDATE: Western Hemp Fire burning near Fort Huachuca 30% contained
Pima County deputies on scene of serious crash
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash
Police say the 35-year-old mother was taken into custody and is expected to be charged on...
GRAPHIC: Officers rescue 2 young kids allegedly attacked by mother
Rats are plaguing some mid-town neighborhoods, including Sam Hughes
Rats are plaguing some mid-town neighborhoods, including Sam Hughes

Latest News

An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a water truck and derailed on Wednesday...
Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New...
Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend welcome son via surrogate
Crews advise people to avoid the area.
TFD working house fire near East Fort Lowell and North Tucson Boulevard