LIST: 4th of July events in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is a list of the Fourth of July events in southern Arizona.

If you know of any free events, please email us at desk@kold.com

Casino del Sol, 5655 West Valencia Road , will host its annual firework show on Monday, July 3.

The casino, which is celebrating its 29th anniversary, will light the sky starting at 8:15 p.m.

More information is available at https://www.casinodelsol.com/event/29th-anniversary-fireworks-celebration

The city of Tucson will host its 26th annual ‘A’ Mountain Fireworks Celebration on Tuesday, July 4.

The firework show, launched from ‘A’ Mountain, is set to start at 9:15 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Desert Diamond Casino and Entertainment Group, an enterprise of the Tohono O’odham Nation.

Parking

The Tucson Convention Center Parking Lot B, the large lot on the west side of the TCC with access from Cushing Street and Granada Avenue, will be open for free viewing of the show beginning at 4 p.m. with food trucks on-site and open at 7 p.m. for business. For more information, including ADA-related accommodations at the above-listed location, call the Tucson Convention Center at 520-791-4101.

Additional viewing areas will be available with free access for viewing at the City-State Garage, 498 W. Congress, and $5 per vehicle access at the Mercado parking lots A and B accessible from Avenida del Convento and South Linda Avenue just west of I-10 and south of Congress Street. Please be aware of construction restrictions on Linda Avenue.

Road Closures

The map below shows how traffic in the area of “A” Mountain / Sentinel Peak Park will be routed and also identifies the closure of Mission Road between Star Pass Blvd. and Congress Street, Bella Vista Road, and the Eastbound and Westbound I-10 Frontage Roads.

Road closures in Tucson for the annual firework show. (City of Tucson)

Safety Preparations and Readiness

The Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Water will be preparing the mountain and the surrounding area, as they have in previous years, by soaking down the vegetation in advance of the event on July 4 and will remain on-site during and after the show in order to minimize any fire risk.

The Tucson Police Department will be managing traffic control in the show area and all access at the base of “A” Mountain

Sentinel Peak Park and Road will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 3, and will reopen on Wednesday, July 5, at 9 a.m.

The town of Marana will host its annual Star-Spangled Spectacular 5-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

It will be held at the Crossroads at Silverbell District Park ( 7548 North Silverbell Road ). An interactive map, which includes parking options, is available HERE.

Some of the free attractions include a car show, splash pad, field games, inflatables, vendors, exhibitors, a petting zoo, and creation station for kids.

The firework show is set to begin at 9 p.m.

Marana said dogs are welcome at Marana events, as long as they are leashed and picked up after. Glass containers are not allowed in the park, and BBQing is also prohibited.

More details available at https://www.maranaaz.gov/town-calendar/2023/7/4/star-spangled-spectacular

Mount Lemmon Parade

The Women’s Club of Mount Lemmon will host its annual Fourth of July parade on Main Street starting at 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

There will be a flyover by the National Guard.

The contact is Louise Lynch ( lolynch1137@gmail.com , 847-804-1374). Mrs. Lynch said parade-goers should be in place by 11 a.mn. as the road closes at 11:30 a.m.

The town of Oro Valley will host its annual July 4th Celebration from 5-9:20 p.m. Thursday, July 4. The event will be held at James D. Kriegh Park ( 23 West Calle Concordia ).

The free, family-friendly event begins with live entertainment and fun activities throughout the night. At 9 p.m., they’ll light up the sky with fireworks.

More details available at https://www.orovalleyaz.gov/Government/Departments/Parks-and-Recreation/Events/July-4th-Celebration

Parking will be available at Oro Valley Aquatic Center’s east and west lots, Canyon Del Oro High School, and the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene. ADA parking will be available in the Oro Valley Aquatic Center east lot. Please follow pathway markers and fences to get to the event if you park in the Canyon Del Oro High School or Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene parking lots.

Some of the free activities include a dedicated “Kids Zone” with a bounce house and games, arts, crafts, face painting, and lawn games. A variety of food trucks will be available on-site with food available for purchase. A beer garden will be available for adults.

The Oro Valley Aquatic Center will offer reduced admission ($1 for children and $3 for adults) from 5-8:30 p.m. Tuesday. While the splash pad, waterslide and diving boards will be open, the Aquatic Center will be closed noon-5 p.m. to prepare for the event.

The full schedule of events is below:

5 p.m.: Event begins at JDK Park (or cool off at the OV Aquatic Center)

6:15-7 p.m.: Live music by Heart & Soul

7:15-7:45 p.m.: Entertainment by Frank!Powers

8-8:50 p.m.: Live music by Heart & Soul

9-9:20 p.m.: Firework show

For your safety, and the safety of others, the following items are not permitted at this event:

No pets

No outside alcohol

No smoking

No tents

No glass containers

No personal fireworks (including sparklers)

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.