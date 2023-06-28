LIVE: No containment yet as ‘Diamond fire’ burns 2,500 acres in North Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters are battling a massive 2,500-acre brush fire that ignited in north Scottsdale on Tuesday.

The Diamond Fire broke out around 5:15 p.m., according to Scottsdale Fire near 128th Street and Ranch Gate Road. Firefighters, air support, and other agencies are on the scene to extinguish the growing 2,500-acre fire. The Tonto National Forest says over 25 engines and multiple air tankers are responding to the massive blaze. Over 250 personnel are responding to the fires.

Scottsdale Police have evacuated the areas east of 136th Street, south of Rio Verde, and west of 152nd Street. They advise if you live or work in the area, evacuate as soon as possible. Anyone in the McDowell Mountain Regional Park is also ordered to evacuate.

Scottsdale police are assisting with traffic control near the brush fire and say all eastbound traffic is closed at 128th Street and Ranch Gate Road. Some workers were evacuated from homes under construction in the area. It is not known what caused the fire.

Scottsdale Fire Captain David Folio says there are around 60 homes and 1,145 residents that needed to evacuate. There are also horse ranches in the area. “We got our hands full tonight. I feel for the people that live up in the area. Our hearts go out to them. We want to do everything we can to not lose any of those structures,” said Capt. Folio.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they come into our newsroom.

