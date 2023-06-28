Advertise
Local family working to remove bobcats from attic

It has been around the Oro Valley area for the last two years.
It has been around the Oro Valley area for the last two years.
By John Macaluso
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A local family is dealing with unwelcome house guests: a bobcat and her kittens.

The Beales moved into Oro Valley two years ago, with the bobcats making an appearance soon after.

It began with the cats living under a shed in the back yard, but they moved into the house itself about a month ago.

“The cat’s been hissing and growling at me through all my windows and then meeting us at the front door,” said homeowner Karen Beale.

The bobcat was prowling the area before moving into the home and left their family dog with more than a dozen puncture wounds. It put the Beales even more on guard, culminating with learning the bobcat and its kittens were living in the attic.

“We had problems with our solar system and they had to replace all the wiring up there, because wires were broken and the gentlemen found a whole in the eve of the roof by the entry way,” said Beale.

They reached out to Oro Valley Police, Golder Ranch Fire District, Arizona Game and Fish and even Reid Park Zoo.

Then she contacted 13 News and we got her in touch with Animal Experts Inc., who came Wednesday to help. They set up a camera on the roof and put a strobe light in the attic. The goal was to get the bobcat to leave on its own.

“What we’re doing is essentially evicting her, rather than trapping her,” said Jeff Carver with Animal Experts Inc.“ That would mean picking up the family and taking it to a whole new destination and hoping for the best. It’s still best if she remains in her own territory and finds her way on her own.”

Trapping her also doesn’t guarantee they’ll get the kittens and at that point they can be anywhere, all alone.

The strobe light is meant to irritate the animal, but it may take a couple days for them to actually leave.

“You gotta figure she’s a single mom with three kids,” said Carver. “It’s gonna take her a bit to find a place that’s suitable for the family.”

After that, there’s no guarantee the bobcats will stay away from other homes, so it’s important to check your roof.

“Underneath the soffits, which is where the two different roof angles come together, that’s the weakest point in any home that i go to,” said Carver.

Animal Experts Inc. also stressed they are very busy this time of year, so if you call them for help, please be patient.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

