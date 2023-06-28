Advertise
Man accused of distributing millions of fentanyl pills across Phoenix area

Jose Manuel Cruz-Rivera, 29, was arrested after police say one million fentanyl pills were...
Jose Manuel Cruz-Rivera, 29, was arrested after police say one million fentanyl pills were found in his car during a traffic stop.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was jailed after investigators say they found 1 million fentanyl pills in his car and believe he delivered millions of pills to the Valley for the drug cartels.

According to court documents, investigators identified 29-year-old Jose Manuel Cruz-Rivera as a “primary (fentanyl) courier for a Mexico-based cell” during a month-long investigation. Last Friday, authorities received a tip that Cruz-Rivera was going to Phoenix with illegal drugs. Just after 2:30 p.m. that afternoon, they spotted his car on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande and pulled him over. After consenting to a search, police say they found 1 million fentanyl pills in his car. During an interview following his arrest, he reportedly told detectives he had been paid to deliver the pills to someone in Glendale.

Per court documents, police called Cruz-Rivera a high-level illegal drug distributor who would bring one million fentanyl pills to the Phoenix area every week. Cruz-Rivera has been charged with crimes including conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise and possession of narcotics for sale.

His home address is listed in Tucson, but investigators believe he resides primarily in Mexico.

