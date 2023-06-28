New irritant provides Tucson Airport Authority Police an effective tool for handling unruly passengers

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -A busy travel season escalates the odds of irritated passengers and noncompliant fliers. Tucson Airport Authority Police Department took time Tuesday afternoon to show how they’re keeping travelers safe, along with a new tool.

Ficko, a seven-year-old German shorthair pointer, sniffs for explosive materials and guns for Tucson Airport Authority Police and signals when he finds them.

PacBot, a small, remote-controlled robot from the U.S. Army, can check out suspicious devices and remove them.

And a total containment vessel, or TCV, which Tucson Airport Authority acquired last fall, hauls potentially explosive materials to a safe location where they can be investigated and destroyed.

But from Ficko to PacBot to the TCV, these assets don’t have to be used at the airport; they also serve the Pima Regional Bomb Squad.

“They can be an asset not only to the airport and keep you safe as you’re traveling, but can be an asset to the entire community,” said Det. James Allerton with the Tucson Airport Authority Police Department.

A new asset for TAAPD is Repuls, an ocular irritant meant to be used as pepper spray but without the constraints pepper spray possesses. TAAPD Police Chief Scott Bader allowed himself to get sprayed to show not only how effective it is, but how quickly it can be rinsed from the eyes and how, unlike pepper spray, it doesn’t impact everyone else nearby.

“We want to make sure that we can continue to maintain operations but also diffuse whatever situation we come across very quickly,” Chief Bader said.

Repuls can be effective when sprayed from between three and 17 feet away. The person sprayed can still breathe; however, the compound will make the person not want to open their eyes.

But water will quickly rinse it away. Within minutes, with only a few ounces of water to rinse the compound away, the person who was sprayed will be able to see again.

Repuls is 70 percent water. Most of the remainder is ammonia propionate and propionic acid. It emits a smell similar to vinegar.

“We can deploy this and get immediate response that we’re looking for,” Chief Bader said.

TAAPD said that only three or four passengers have been unruly enough to be charged with disorderly conduct in the past year. The chief said that TAAPD is the first police department in Arizona to use Repuls and said that Phoenix Police are also evaluating it.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.