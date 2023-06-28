PCSD: Inmate dies in Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Adult Detention Complex corrections officers found 24-year-old Jennifer Valenzuela unresponsive in her cell at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday 27.

According to PCSD, staff immediately entered the cell and administered emergency life-saving measures until the Tucson Fire Department arrived. Tucson Fire Department personnel took over life-saving measures and pronounced the inmate deceased.

Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit responded to the jail to investigate and process the scene. No suspicious circumstances were observed.

Jennifer Valenzuela was initially booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department on June 25 for narcotic possession and a felony warrant for drug-related charges.

This investigation remains ongoing.

