Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

PCSD: Inmate dies in Pima County jail

24-year-old Jennifer Valenzuela
24-year-old Jennifer Valenzuela(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Adult Detention Complex corrections officers found 24-year-old Jennifer Valenzuela unresponsive in her cell at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday 27.

According to PCSD, staff immediately entered the cell and administered emergency life-saving measures until the Tucson Fire Department arrived. Tucson Fire Department personnel took over life-saving measures and pronounced the inmate deceased.

Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit responded to the jail to investigate and process the scene. No suspicious circumstances were observed.

Jennifer Valenzuela was initially booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department on June 25 for narcotic possession and a felony warrant for drug-related charges.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear.
The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear
UPDATE: Wildfire burning near Ft. Huachuca grows to 1,000 acres
UPDATE: Western Hemp Fire burning near Fort Huachuca 30% contained
Pima County deputies on scene of serious crash
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash
Police say the 35-year-old mother was taken into custody and is expected to be charged on...
GRAPHIC: Officers rescue 2 young kids allegedly attacked by mother
Rats are plaguing some mid-town neighborhoods, including Sam Hughes
Rats are plaguing some mid-town neighborhoods, including Sam Hughes

Latest News

It has been around the Oro Valley area for the last two years.
Local family working to remove bobcats from attic
The Diamond Fire continues to burn near Scottsdale with zero percent containment.
Spread of ‘Diamond Fire’ in Scottsdale slows; firefighters say it’s human-caused
TFD controls house fire.
TFD controls house fire near East Fort Lowell and North Tucson Boulevard
Pima County deputies on scene of serious crash
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash