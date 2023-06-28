Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police K-9 dies weeks after being diagnosed with lymphoma

An Ohio police department says K-9 Andor has died after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
An Ohio police department says K-9 Andor has died after being diagnosed with lymphoma.(Plain City Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (Gray News) - A police department in Ohio is mourning the death of one of its police dogs.

According to the Plain City Police Department, a K-9 named Andor has died after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of lymphoma earlier this month.

Authorities said Andor was diagnosed after his handler first noticed a change in the animal’s behavior during routine training and took him to an animal hospital.

Andor was given an estimate of no more than three months to live, and the veterinarian said it would be best for him to remain active and on duty in whatever capacity he could handle.

Sadly, the 7-year-old German shepherd died about a couple of weeks after his diagnosis.

Andor had been with the Plain City police since March 2018. The department said he helped with multiple searches, drug alerts, arrests and community events.

Police said the team will be holding a funeral service for Andor on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear.
The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear
UPDATE: Wildfire burning near Ft. Huachuca grows to 1,000 acres
UPDATE: Western Hemp Fire burning near Fort Huachuca 30% contained
Pima County deputies on scene of serious crash
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash
Police say the 35-year-old mother was taken into custody and is expected to be charged on...
GRAPHIC: Officers rescue 2 young kids allegedly attacked by mother
Rats are plaguing some mid-town neighborhoods, including Sam Hughes
Rats are plaguing some mid-town neighborhoods, including Sam Hughes

Latest News

An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a water truck and derailed on Wednesday...
Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New...
Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’
FILE - Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly...
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend welcome son via surrogate
Crews advise people to avoid the area.
TFD working house fire near East Fort Lowell and North Tucson Boulevard