Rats are plaguing some mid-town neighborhoods, including Sam Hughes

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The midtown Tucson neighborhood of Sam Hughes is now plagued with rats and is looking for a way to get rid of them.

“This can be a public health concern,” said Ward 6 City Council member Steve Kozachik, who represents the neighborhood. “It is a public health concern.”

Kozachik hosted a meeting with wildlife officials and neighbors last week to understand what can be done to eradicate the rats. It doesn’t look promising.

“They’re being seen up in trees, in people’s yards, in their bushes, in their compost piles,” he said. “They’re seen all over the place.”

It’s uncertain what kind of rats the neighbors are dealing with but it’s likely pack rats which are prevalent in the desert.

What is certain is the neighborhood’s desire to get rid of them without damaging the wildlife in the area, like javelina, coyote, birds and lizards.

Jim Eva, the Secretary of the Sam Hughes Neighborhood Association, sent out an email making people aware of the rat issue.

“The neighborhood email that was titled “look out for rats’, Eva said. “It got a lot of attention, people were very concerned about it.”

That led to the meeting at the Ward 6 offices with a wildlife official from Pima Animal Care Center.

The neighborhood was first warned against using poison which can be harmful to other animals, especially if a poisoned rat is eaten.

And it was told the problem could be bigger than the rats they’re seeing.

“The reality is that if you have one or two rodents in the neighborhood, you’ve probably got two or three dozen,” Kozachik said. “The ones you don’t see, those are the ones were really trying to get our arms around.”

One proposal from PACC was free sterile feral cats, 20 scattered in the neighborhood. The neighbors were not so receptive because cats bring another problem. “The feral cats would be more than likely eaten up by the neighborhood coyotes,” Eva said. “And they don’t eat just eat rats, they also eat birds and lizards and people enjoy the wildlife, so they don’t want the cats to eat birds and lizards.”

Another suggestion is to start a barn owl community which many neighbors seemed to embrace. Barn owls are not so large that they threaten domestic cats and dogs and they can be effective over time. “They will erect five or six owl boxes throughout the neighborhood and you can wait for the owls to find it or they can actually introduce barn owls and those will eat hundreds of rats every week,” Eva said.

Sam Hughes is not the only neighborhood that is experiencing a rodent infestation right now but is one that has decided to be proactive and find a solution before it spreads further and becomes a problem out of control. “I asked the question if we simply sort of ignore this is it a seasonal thing and will go away on its own,” Kozachik said. “And the answer is no. If you ignore it. it’s going to spread and it’s going to multiply.”

This means a solution needs to be found because if it becomes a serious issue in Sam Hughes, it could more than likely soon become a serious problem for many neighborhoods.

Kozachik will host another meeting on July 11. This one will be city-wide where people can participate through a Zoom link provided on the Ward 6 webpage.

