Suspect dead, Maricopa police officer wounded in overnight shooting

An officer was wounded and a suspect is dead after a shooting in Maricopa.
An officer was wounded and a suspect is dead after a shooting in Maricopa.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:20 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect is dead and a police officer was wounded in a shooting overnight in the city of Maricopa.

Around 1:30 a.m., someone called 911 to report that three people were breaking into cars on Seville Drive. The caller followed the suspects until being threatened with a gun.

As officers arrived at the scene, they saw three people breaking into a car parked nearby who scattered in different directions on foot. A teenage boy was quickly taken into custody while the two other suspects climbed over a wall and ran into nearby fields.

Officers chased the suspects on foot and that’s when police say one of the suspects opened fire, hitting one of the officers. The second officer returned fire, hitting one of the suspects. The officer who was shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is reportedly in stable condition. The suspect died on the way to the hospital. The third suspect wasn’t injured and was arrested shortly after the shooting occurred.

Since the shooting happened on Gila River reservation land, the FBI will be taking over the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

An officer was wounded and a suspect was killed in a shooting in Maricopa.
An officer was wounded and a suspect was killed in a shooting in Maricopa.(Arizona)

This is the 45th officer-involved shooting in the state of Arizona.

This story is still developing. Stay tuned to Arizona’s Family for more details.

