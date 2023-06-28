Suspect dies in deputy-involved shooting after starting garage fire near Apache Junction

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting near Apache Junction on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Apache Junction police officers tried to stop a domestic violence suspect, who was seen recklessly driving a motor home, PCSO said.

The man rammed into a PCSO vehicle before returning to his home near Goldfield Road and Southern Avenue and barricading himself inside, deputies said.

The Pinal Regional SWAT team was called to assist, where PCSO says the suspect was seen armed with a knife and a handgun. PCSO says he then started a fire inside a detached garage, spreading to several nearby buildings. PCSO says a deputy-involved shooting occurred during negotiations with the suspect, and he died on the scene. Several homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

PCSO says to avoid the area near Arcadia Road and Southern Avenue as deputies continue to investigate. The suspect has not been identified. This is the 11th shooting involving law enforcement outside of Maricopa County and the 44th in Arizona overall.

