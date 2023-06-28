Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Though baby food heavy metal amounts are lower, there are still risks, report says

The amounts of lead, arsenic, and cadmium in baby foods appear to be on the decline.
The amounts of lead, arsenic and cadmium in baby foods appear to be on the decline.(Source: CNN/KCAL/KCBS/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to Consumer Reports, the amounts of certain heavy metals in baby food are getting lower, but the overall risk hasn’t changed in the past five years.

The amounts of lead, arsenic and cadmium in baby foods appear to be on the decline.

However, there are still concerns, particularly considering declines in certain heavy metals were offset by increases in others.

Long-term intake of heavy metals can cause health and developmental problems, including lower IQs and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.

According to the report, there are still concerning levels of arsenic, cadmium and lead in snacks and foods made with rice and sweet potatoes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear.
The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear
UPDATE: Wildfire burning near Ft. Huachuca grows to 1,000 acres
UPDATE: Western Hemp Fire burning near Fort Huachuca 30% contained
Police say the 35-year-old mother was taken into custody and is expected to be charged on...
GRAPHIC: Officers rescue 2 young kids allegedly attacked by mother
James Wesley Henry was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $10,000...
‘Unprovoked’ man stabs dog to death in park, police say
19-year-old Augustine Zeferino Alvarez
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex

Latest News

An artist depiction shows designs for the world's biggest cruise ship, set to depart in 2024....
PHOTOS: World's biggest cruise ship almost ready
FILE - The ice is lit in rainbow light for Pride Night before an NHL hockey game between the...
NHL teams won’t wear theme-night jerseys next season after players’ Pride refusals caused distractions
Bat sightings on the rise in southern Arizona
Bat sightings on the rise in southern Arizona
Skylar Jones waters plants while working outside at a nursery Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in...
Nearly a dozen Texas deaths blamed on heat, which is expected to ease by the weekend
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the...
Just 34% approve of Biden’s handling of the economy as he hits the road to talk up ‘Bidenomics’