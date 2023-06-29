Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl allegedly abducted in North Dakota

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Beatris Lorraine Decoteau.
An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Beatris Lorraine Decoteau.(none)
By Your News Leader staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:02 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl in North Dakota after police say she was abducted.

Police are searching for 3-year-old Beatris Lorraine Decoteau after they say she was abducted Wednesday in Fargo, North Dakota.

She may be with 22-year-old Breanna Ziegler and/or 22-year-old Terell Decoteau. The adults were ordered by the courts to turn over Beatris because the child may be in danger of bodily harm, KFYR reports.

Ziegler and Decoteau were last seen at a Fargo courthouse.

According to the Amber Alert, Ziegler is a 5′7″ white woman, who weighs 150 lbs and has blue eyes and blonde hair. Decoteau is a 5′11″ Native American man, who weighs 189 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Breanna Ziegler is 5′7″, 150 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Breanna Ziegler is 5′7″, 150 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde hair.(Alexander Bollman | none)
Terell Decoteau is 5′11″, 189 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.
Terell Decoteau is 5′11″, 189 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.(Alexander Bollman | none)

They may be in a gray 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with North Dakota plates 268 DSC.

Ziegler and Decoteau and Beatris may be in a gray 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with North Dakota plates...
Ziegler and Decoteau and Beatris may be in a gray 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with North Dakota plates 268 DSC.(none)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beatris, Ziegler or Decoteau should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear.
The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear
UPDATE: Wildfire burning near Ft. Huachuca grows to 1,000 acres
UPDATE: Western Hemp Fire burning near Fort Huachuca 30% contained
Police say the 35-year-old mother was taken into custody and is expected to be charged on...
GRAPHIC: Officers rescue 2 young kids allegedly attacked by mother
James Wesley Henry was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $10,000...
‘Unprovoked’ man stabs dog to death in park, police say
19-year-old Augustine Zeferino Alvarez
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex

Latest News

Local energy companies are asking members to shift their energy usage
Local energy companies are asking members to shift their energy usage
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the...
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Friday, June 30 marks 10 years since 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots died battling the Yarnell...
Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots 10 years later
The Oro Valley Police Department said two patrol units were hit by a driver trying to escape...
OVPD: Suspect on the loose after hitting police vehicles