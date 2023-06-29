Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Authorities: Tucson man arrested after BP checkpoint crash

43-year-old Ted Raymond Plotts
43-year-old Ted Raymond Plotts(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson man is facing charges after allegedly driving into a Border Patrol checkpoint near Tombstone Tuesday night.

According to the Tombstone Marshals Office, the driver struck the barriers, some infrastructure items and then the booth at the BP Checkpoint on Highway 80, just north of Tombstone, on Tuesday, June 27.

Authorities said the suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed and there was extensive damage. The driver and several agents were injured, though none seriously.

Authorities identified the driver as 43-year-old Ted Raymond Plotts of Tucson, who was under the influence of alcohol and was booked into the County Jail after being medically cleared.

The Tombstone Marshals Office said he is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (the vehicle), aggravated assault while impaired and Felony Criminal Damage. The DUI-related charge will be forthcoming once we receive the official blood results.

CBP released the following statement:

On June 27, 2023, at approximately 6:30 pm, a vehicle crashed into the Border Patrol Immigration Checkpoint on State Route 80 near Tombstone, Arizona. Three agents received minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and released. The Tombstone Marshal’s Office took the driver into custody. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility responded to the scene. Further questions about the crash investigation should be referred to the Tombstone Marshal’s Office. Tucson Sector is evaluating the repairs required for the checkpoint.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear.
The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear
Pima County deputies on scene of serious crash
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash
UPDATE: Wildfire burning near Ft. Huachuca grows to 1,000 acres
UPDATE: Western Hemp Fire burning near Fort Huachuca 30% contained
Rats are plaguing some mid-town neighborhoods, including Sam Hughes
Rats are plaguing some mid-town neighborhoods, including Sam Hughes
Police say the 35-year-old mother was taken into custody and is expected to be charged on...
GRAPHIC: Officers rescue 2 young kids allegedly attacked by mother

Latest News

It has been around the Oro Valley area for the last two years.
Local family working to remove bobcats from attic
The Diamond Fire continues to burn near Scottsdale with zero percent containment.
Spread of ‘Diamond Fire’ in Scottsdale slows; firefighters say it’s human-caused
24-year-old Jennifer Valenzuela
PCSD: Inmate dies in Pima County jail
TFD controls house fire.
TFD controls house fire near East Fort Lowell and North Tucson Boulevard