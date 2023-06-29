Authorities: Tucson man arrested after BP checkpoint crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson man is facing charges after allegedly driving into a Border Patrol checkpoint near Tombstone Tuesday night.

According to the Tombstone Marshals Office, the driver struck the barriers, some infrastructure items and then the booth at the BP Checkpoint on Highway 80, just north of Tombstone, on Tuesday, June 27.

Authorities said the suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed and there was extensive damage. The driver and several agents were injured, though none seriously.

Authorities identified the driver as 43-year-old Ted Raymond Plotts of Tucson, who was under the influence of alcohol and was booked into the County Jail after being medically cleared.

The Tombstone Marshals Office said he is facing multiple counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (the vehicle), aggravated assault while impaired and Felony Criminal Damage. The DUI-related charge will be forthcoming once we receive the official blood results.

CBP released the following statement:

On June 27, 2023, at approximately 6:30 pm, a vehicle crashed into the Border Patrol Immigration Checkpoint on State Route 80 near Tombstone, Arizona. Three agents received minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and released. The Tombstone Marshal’s Office took the driver into custody. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility responded to the scene. Further questions about the crash investigation should be referred to the Tombstone Marshal’s Office. Tucson Sector is evaluating the repairs required for the checkpoint.

