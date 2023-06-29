Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Bicyclist killed in Tucson crash

(Source: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department says it happened last night, June 28, near Stone and Speedway.

Police say the 69-year-old bicyclist was riding north on Stone in the center lane. At some point, police say he swerved into the southbound lanes and was hit by a Toyota Camry.

Police say the driver of the Camry stopped and cooperated with the investigation. TPD also says officers determined the driver was not impaired.

The 69-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is not being released until his family is notified.

Detectives say unsafe movement by the bicyclist was the major contributing factor.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County deputies on scene of serious crash
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
43-year-old Ted Raymond Plotts
Authorities: Tucson man arrested after BP checkpoint crash
Rats are plaguing some mid-town neighborhoods, including Sam Hughes
Rats are plaguing some mid-town neighborhoods, including Sam Hughes
24-year-old Jennifer Valenzuela
PCSD: Inmate dies in Pima County jail

Latest News

Pima County Sheriff’s Department looking for road rage shooting suspect
Pima County Sheriff’s Department looking for road rage shooting suspect
Pima County Sheriff’s Department looking for armed robbery suspect
Pima County Sheriff’s Department looking for armed robbery suspect
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Tucson area
Man, woman arrested after drive-by shooting in Tucson