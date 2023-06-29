Bicyclist killed in Tucson crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department says it happened last night, June 28, near Stone and Speedway.

Police say the 69-year-old bicyclist was riding north on Stone in the center lane. At some point, police say he swerved into the southbound lanes and was hit by a Toyota Camry.

Police say the driver of the Camry stopped and cooperated with the investigation. TPD also says officers determined the driver was not impaired.

The 69-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is not being released until his family is notified.

Detectives say unsafe movement by the bicyclist was the major contributing factor.

