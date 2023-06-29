Advertise
Crash shuts down Interstate 10 in Tucson

(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Transportation says a crash has shut down Interstate 10 in Tucson.

ADOT says the crash is impacting westbound lanes at milepost 269, which is near Craycroft.

Traffic is being taken off I-10 at Wilmot.

Drivers are being told to find an alternate route.

ADOT says it is not known when the road will reopen.

Eastbound traffic is not impacted.

