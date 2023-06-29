Advertise
Elderly woman searches for her stolen scooter

By Katherine Patterson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sandra Marilyn Carter woke up yesterday morning to find her mobility scooter stolen from her retirement home.

“I thought, ‘what am I going to do now?’” Carter said. “I gotta wash my clothes? No, I can’t do that. Go to the dining room? I felt like it inhibited me to where I felt like I was all of a sudden limited maybe and I felt old, and I hadn’t felt old in a long time.”

Since 2012, Carter has driven her scooter all around the country. It was love at first sight.

“I saw one in another state of California and I never forgot it and then I looked it up on eBay,” Carter said, “there was one for sale in Tucson … and I bought it and I knew that I was on the road.”

She said it was a way for her to express herself and allow others to let their guard down.

“They’d call me the ‘Surry with the Fringe on Top’ with the fringe going by their gates and stuff and they’d always stop and say hello,” Carter said.

Carter’s loved ones consider it a piece of their family.

“It’s significant to all of us,” Carter’s son Tip said. “We all got a chance to ride with her in it, see her in it, see her happiness in it. She loved that scooter.”

Now, all she is asking for is for the scooter to be returned.

“They really need to bring it back. Just bring it back and leave it. Nobody would say anything. Bring it back so I can be the silly old lady I’ve always been,” Carter said.

The Tucson Police Department said there are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact them at 520-791-4444.

