Fact Finders: Your rights when a flight is delayed or cancelled

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Airports are crowded with holiday travelers, as a backlog from days of delays could mean more headaches for flyers. There are also staffing shortfalls at the airlines and at the FAA. What if you get caught up in the mess?

Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says what’s different this year from last year’s flight nightmares is more cushion - and more rights for travelers. Those are outlined on a new dashboard from the DOT, which also includes all individual airlines’ policies.

There are no federal laws requiring airlines to provide passengers with any compensation when their flights’ delayed. That doesn’t always mean they won’t.

There are many reasons for delays and cancellations: weather, staffing, and mechanical trouble, just to name a few. The confusion comes from how airlines differ on delays that happen for reasons within their control, like staffing or scheduling. Some, like JetBlue and Delta, may offer hotel or meal vouchers. Staff may choose to compensate on a case by case basis, so it pays to ask.

If your flight is cancelled for any reason, the airline must offer you a refund. They are not required to pay for meals or hotel, but many do.

If you find an open seat on another airline, you can ask to be transferred - but there’s no federal requirement the original airline put you on that flight or reimburse you if you purchase that other ticket.

What if your entire vacation is ruined? When a flight cancellation leads you to cancel a trip, you are entitled to a ticket refund, even for non-refundable tickets. But not for any travel costs beyond the flight. If you’re planning a trip, plan ahead by knowing how to exercise your rights, and answer questions in advance on the government’s Fly Rights site.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.