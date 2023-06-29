Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Father buys son first lottery ticket for graduation, hits $50,000 jackpot

An 18-year-old is celebrating his recent high school graduation with some bonus lottery money.
An 18-year-old is celebrating his recent high school graduation with some bonus lottery money.(mphillips007 via Canva)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A high school graduate in Washington state is getting a little extra financial help thanks to the lottery.

Lance Wall, 18, won $50,000 while playing his first lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to Washington’s Lottery, Wall just graduated, and his dad bought him a Six Figures Scratch ticket as a gift for the occasion.

After scratching the ticket to see if they were a winner, the father-son duo said they saw the $50,000 jackpot.

Lottery officials said the high school grad had a 1-in-913,000 chance of winning.

Wall shared that he is currently enjoying his summer vacation but has plans to use the bonus money to help with his future in becoming an artist.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear.
The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear
Pima County deputies on scene of serious crash
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash
UPDATE: Wildfire burning near Ft. Huachuca grows to 1,000 acres
UPDATE: Western Hemp Fire burning near Fort Huachuca 30% contained
Rats are plaguing some mid-town neighborhoods, including Sam Hughes
Rats are plaguing some mid-town neighborhoods, including Sam Hughes
Police say the 35-year-old mother was taken into custody and is expected to be charged on...
GRAPHIC: Officers rescue 2 young kids allegedly attacked by mother

Latest News

NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard skates across the ice during a youth hockey clinic with other...
Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks
Search for stolen scooter
Elderly woman searches for her stolen scooter
A 94-million-year-old mosasaur fossil was found in Utah.
University professor and team discover 94-million-year-old fossil of ancient sea-dwelling creature
A first-of-its-kind autism resource opens its doors in Tucson, reducing wait times to less than...
A first-of-its-kind autism resource opens its doors in Tucson, reducing wait times to less than 60 days