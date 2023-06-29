Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooling down near average but heating up by the weekend

By Allie Potter
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Temperatures will fall back a few degrees before ramping back up to excessive heat levels over the weekend, with afternoon highs 8 to 12 degrees above average. Breezy at times with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the southeast corner of Cochise County today.

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 105. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 67. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 103. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 69. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 110.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 75.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 109.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 107.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106.

