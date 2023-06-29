A first-of-its-kind autism resource opens its doors in Tucson, reducing wait times to less than 60 days

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Axis for Autism opens its doors in Tucson.

This is the first resource center in Tucson that can diagnose autism and provide therapy, all within walking distance of each other. Jessica Reese, Vice President of Clinical Services, said families typically wait more than a year for answers and then get treatment.

She said the new facility is working to bridge a gap in diagnosing and providing therapy for patients with autism at an early age.

“Those services really need to be put into place 18 months to six years old to have the largest impact. If we’re losing 24 months on a waitlist, that’s critical intervention time for our children here in Tucson,” said Reese.

The new resource center is located at 5055 E. Broadway Blvd. Autism specialists, community leaders, state leaders and family celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon cutting Wednesday, June 28.

Psychometrist, Cameron Davis said it’s a tool southern Arizona has been missing for far too long.

“That are truly dedicated to autism diagnostics and being able to seamlessly transition into ABA services and other evidence-based, I would say this is one of a kind,” said Davis.

Maxine Mathews is a mother to two autistic sons. She said a diagnosis process that’s quick and easy is hard to find.

“For my oldest son, he was not speaking, he wasn’t really socially interacting with us. We started seeing the signs at age two, two and a half,” said Mathews. “We were lucky enough to get a provider but we had to wait a year and a half before we could see her and from that point on, I didn’t know what was the next step.”

By bridging together, a team of 15 psychologists at Axis for Autism with 15 or more years of experience, Reese said she’s positive families will have a better experience in the future.

“We’ve been able to lower that wait time to 45 to 60 days from referral to diagnostic evaluation, and by putting our therapy services right next door to our diagnostic clinics we can real-time walk families over, give them a tour of the treatment services,” said Reese.

Mathews said it was not only a relief for her as a parent after her child had access to the treatment he needed but noted he also responded quickly to the therapy.

“Not only was his behaviors really just opening up and he was able to be honored and respected as a child that has autism, but I was also learning how to be able to respect him in the way that he needed. To know his behaviors were because of autism and not just because of a disciplinary or behavior issue,” said Mathews.

If you notice repetitive behaviors In your child, sensory sensitivities, socialization, or communication problems, you can reach out to Axis for Autism for help.

As a reminder, Davis stresses that Autism looks different in everyone.

“If you’ve worked with one person with autism, you’ve worked with one person with autism. It’s always going to look different,” said Davis.

Axis for Autism has a bilingual staff and contracts with numerous Medicaid and private insurance plans, ensuring the most vulnerable population has access to care.

