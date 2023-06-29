Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Home destroyed during deadly standoff with PCSO deputies near Apache Junction

A couple's home was destroyed in a fire allegedly set by a suspect who was shot and killed by deputies near Apache Junction.
By Jason Barry
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Linda and Bill Gray are devasted. The home near Apache Junction they’ve lived in for 23 years went up in flames Tuesday night. Their furniture, clothing, family photos are all gone. “We bought this place for our retirement home,” said Bill Gray. “Now, we have to start all over again and it’s sad.”

The house burned down during a standoff with a neighbor and Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who first arrived on the scene for a domestic violence call. Fifty-three-year-old Daniel Barnes had barricaded himself in an RV parked in the garage of a home off Southern Avenue and Acacia Road, PCSO said. A SWAT team tried to talk him out. Barnes was reportedly spotted with a knife and handgun, then set the garage on fire. “I couldn’t tell exactly what he was saying, but he was yelling back at deputies as they were saying Daniel come out,” said Samuel Gray. “But he wouldn’t comply by any means.”

PCSO says a deputy-involved shooting occurred during negotiations with the suspect, and he died on the scene. Several homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

According to the PCSO, a confrontation led to a deputy shooting and killing Barnes. Moments later, the fire spread to the house next door. Arizona’s Family has learned that Barnes had been arrested twice this year for assault and disorderly conduct. The Grays said they’ve had problems with him for years, making threats to neighbors and acting erratically. “He was a loose cannon,” said Linda Gray. “He would blow up over nothing and throw things and stomp around and screech vehicles. Yeah, he wasn’t OK. I’ve been afraid to go in my backyard. I’ve lived in fear for two years. It’s hard to live that way

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Gray family.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear.
The future of Davis Monthan without the A-10 Warthog is becoming more clear
Pima County deputies on scene of serious crash
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash
UPDATE: Wildfire burning near Ft. Huachuca grows to 1,000 acres
UPDATE: Western Hemp Fire burning near Fort Huachuca 30% contained
Rats are plaguing some mid-town neighborhoods, including Sam Hughes
Rats are plaguing some mid-town neighborhoods, including Sam Hughes
Police say the 35-year-old mother was taken into custody and is expected to be charged on...
GRAPHIC: Officers rescue 2 young kids allegedly attacked by mother

Latest News

UPDATE: Wildfire burning near Ft. Huachuca grows to 1,000 acres
UPDATE: Western Hemp Fire burning near Fort Huachuca 30% contained
It has been around the Oro Valley area for the last two years.
Local family working to remove bobcats from attic
NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard skates across the ice during a youth hockey clinic with other...
Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks
Search for stolen scooter
Elderly woman searches for her stolen scooter