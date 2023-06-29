Local energy companies are asking members to shift their energy usage

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Local energy companies say the hotter temperatures increase demands on the grid, which increases costs and limits access to some resources, particularly during peak periods.

They are now asking customers to conserve energy during those peak hours.

“We are experiencing close to peak days, whenever the temperature gets to where they’re at, we’re going to have concerns about energy usage. It’s really a matter of everybody doing their own part,” said Brian Heithoff, CEO of Trico Electric Cooperative.

Trico Electric Cooperative and Tucson Electric Power are asking their customers to reduce their energy usage between three and seven at night.

“That’s really the time of day when our energy grid is put to the test. Not only is it stressed by the ambient heat because the temperatures are so high, but also because there’s so much usage. That usage will also place that equipment under stress,” said Joseph Barrios, spokesperson for Tucson Electric Power.

Heithoff added that this is not an indicator of an energy shortage.

“The information we put out is not intended to indicate at all that we’re nearing brownouts or blackouts, it is simply informational. It is saying that we’re experiencing peak days, we have enough reserves, but if everybody can pitch in and do a little bit more that just saves our cooperative money,” said Heithoff.

These companies added that by doing their part in reducing energy use during peak hours, it can also reduce their energy bill.

“If we can save money by not having to run high cost resources or buy high cost power on the market, then everybody saves, the cooperative saves and we can put money back in our members pocketbooks,” said Heithoff.

And by choosing to run appliances at different times, people will also be using cleaner energy.

“Customers who can use more energy during off-peak hours are essentially using more clean energy. Solar panels, they produce more power in the late morning, early afternoon, and our wind systems typically produce the most energy overnight,” said Barrios.

Both companies said that there are several ways that people can cut back on their energy use.

“Turning a thermostat up another couple of degrees or pulling the shades in your house or if you have an electric vehicle, not charging the electric vehicle during that timeframe. It’s things like that if you can defer that to another time then that just helps the entire grid out and helps our cooperative out,” said Heithoff.

Barrios added that TEP also offers free smart thermostats to help use less energy during those peak hours.

