OVPD: Suspect on the loose after hitting police vehicles

The Oro Valley Police Department said two patrol units were hit by a driver trying to escape...
The Oro Valley Police Department said two patrol units were hit by a driver trying to escape them after they responded to a possible shoplifting near Oracle and Magee on Wednesday night.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:35 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Police Department said two patrol units were hit by a driver trying to escape them after they responded to a possible shoplifting near Oracle and Magee on Wednesday night.

Authorities said the people in what’s described as a gray Hyundai took off hitting two police vehicles. They said one person jumped and ran, but was caught.

OVPD said the driver left and is still on the loose.

No officers were hurt.

