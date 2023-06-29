Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Tucson area

(CBS46 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:20 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in the Tucson area early Thursday, June 29.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened near Nogales Highway and Old Nogales Highway.

Union Pacific confirmed the pedestrian was hit around 4:45 a.m. and they were not at a railroad crossing.

The train crew was not injured and the incident is under investigation.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County deputies on scene of serious crash
UPDATE: Road reopens after serious crash
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
43-year-old Ted Raymond Plotts
Authorities: Tucson man arrested after BP checkpoint crash
Rats are plaguing some mid-town neighborhoods, including Sam Hughes
Rats are plaguing some mid-town neighborhoods, including Sam Hughes
24-year-old Jennifer Valenzuela
PCSD: Inmate dies in Pima County jail

Latest News

Elderly woman killed in hit-and-run crash near Mission, Irvington
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into Yellowstone River as bridge fails
Josue Andre Larios is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal pedestrian...
Man facing manslaughter charge after pedestrian killed in crash near First, Prince
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Arlin Antone, 21, was booked on one charge of leaving...
Man turns self in following fatal hit-and-run crash on Valencia Road