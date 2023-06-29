Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in the Tucson area early Thursday, June 29.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened near Nogales Highway and Old Nogales Highway.

Union Pacific confirmed the pedestrian was hit around 4:45 a.m. and they were not at a railroad crossing.

The train crew was not injured and the incident is under investigation.

