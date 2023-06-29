Advertise
Pima County Sheriff’s Department looking for armed robbery suspect

By 13 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help to find an armed robbery suspect.

The Fugitive Investigations Unit says 20-year-old Gabriel Miranda and two other male suspects entered the Quick Mart off Benson Highway April 3, showed the clerk a handgun and demanded money.

PCSD says Miranda walked around the counter and took money from the register drawer.

One of the unidentified males was also seen reaching over the counter and taking cash from the register.

PCSD says all three then left the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at 88crime (520-822-7463) or by going to 88Crime.org.

