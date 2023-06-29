Pima County Sheriff’s Department looking for road rage shooting suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help to find a shooting suspect.

PCSD says 19-year-old Trenden Garcia is wanted in connection with a road rage incident that turned into a shooting.

The incident happened February 14.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at 88crime (520-822-7463) or by going to 88Crime.org.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.