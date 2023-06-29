Suspect hospitalized, no officers hurt after police shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A police shooting in central Phoenix on Wednesday night has put a suspect in the hospital. It happened in a neighborhood on 20th Avenue near Buckeye Road. We’re told that no officers were hurt. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and how badly the victim was hurt. An investigation is underway.

This is the 35th officer-involved shooting in the Valley so far this year and the 46th in Arizona overall.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: Officer involved shooting near 20th Ave and Buckeye Rd. Suspect is in custody. Thankfully no officers were injured. Posted by Phoenix Law Enforcement Association on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

