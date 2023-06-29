Advertise
Suspect hospitalized, no officers hurt after police shooting in central Phoenix

A suspect is in the hospital, but no officers were hurt after a police shooting in central Phoenix.
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:21 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A police shooting in central Phoenix on Wednesday night has put a suspect in the hospital. It happened in a neighborhood on 20th Avenue near Buckeye Road. We’re told that no officers were hurt. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and how badly the victim was hurt. An investigation is underway.

This is the 35th officer-involved shooting in the Valley so far this year and the 46th in Arizona overall.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: Officer involved shooting near 20th Ave and Buckeye Rd. Suspect is in custody. Thankfully no officers were injured.

Posted by Phoenix Law Enforcement Association on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

